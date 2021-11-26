Beech Mountain Ski Resort Opened This Morning with Several Excited Skiers and Snowboarders Ready to Hit the Trails

By Nathan Ham

Beech Mountain Ski Resort officially opened for the 2021-22 season on Friday morning with a good crowd of holiday weekend skiers and snowboarders on hand.

“We have had a strong crowd today and we were able to open with four lifts and five trails,” said Talia Freeman, the Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain. “We’re still making snow and the customers seem really excited.

The lifts opened at 8 a.m. for season pass holders. A DJ was out there playing music and there were even some prizes given away for people to take home from their first day on the slopes.

Freeman said that the plan is to keep making snow with their new snowmaking equipment with the hopes of being able to open more trails next week as well as the terrain park.

Customers are invited to come out and check out the new green space in the village complete with new chairs and a firepit, as well as the new coffee shop that will be opening soon. As a reminder, a new ice skating rink is currently under construction and will be closed for the 2021-22 season.

Live music returns to the Beech Mountain Brewing Taproom and Grill at 8 p.m. on December 11 with music from Donnie & the Dry Heavers. They are a 4-piece Indie-Rock/Jam Band from Kingsport, Tennessee. The group consists of Chancellor Lawson (Guitar/Vocals), Andrew Kramer (Guitar/Vocals), Magus Vaughn (Bass/Vocals) and Cameron Hite (Drums/Vocals).

The event is free and tickets are not required to enter the taproom.

These season pass holders were the first four customers on opening day at 8 a.m.

New snowmaking equipment helped coat the trails with snow and will continue working as temperatures allow to get additional trails open next week.

This new addition of green space at Beech Mountain Resort features new chairs and a firepit. This area is where the former ice skating rink used to be.

