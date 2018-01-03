Tickets Available for the Annual Beech Mountain Winterfest Beer Festival, Held on Saturday Jan. 6

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 2:16 pm

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Beech Mountain Resort will host their annual Winterfest Beer Festival, which will feature several North Carolina Craft Breweries and Cideries and will have two live bands. There will be over 50 ales and ciders to taste. Tickets are still available, and can be purchased in advance for $25. At the door, tickets may be purchased for $30. Tickets for designated drivers are available for $15. The festival is a fundraiser for the Beech Mountain Ski Education Foundation.

The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Tickets are still available, but are selling very quickly! All are encouraged to buy their tickets online to ensure that your spot is secured. The festival will take place in the Beech Tree Bar and Grille.

This festival is unique to the High Country, because it is the only Winter Beer Festival.

Beech Mountain Resort describes the musical stylings of the bands as:

“Dr. Bacon is a genre blending “Appalachian Funk-Rock” band from Asheville, NC. Performing an infectiously danceable blend of funk, soul, jazz, rock, blues, folk, hip-hop and more. Featuring as diverse instrumentation as influencing styles including: guitars, resonator, harmonica, bass, tenor saxophone, baritone saxophone drums, trombone, violin, pedal steel, mandolin, kazoo and more. Dr. Bacon is sure to get you moving and grooving.

Unicorn Meat offers acoustic rock, reggae, bluegrass and beyond featuring Jevon Daly and Jos Vicars. This comedy filled musical performance is sure to have you on your feet, laughing and dancing!”

Beech Mountain Resort encourages all participants to be safe when traveling after the event. Between having a designated driver, the Beech Mountain Shuttle, or Uber there are plenty of ways to leave the event safely. Tickets are available here. For more information, please call the resort at 828-387-2011.

Pictures from last year’s Winter Beer Festival featuring the band Acoustic Syndicate

