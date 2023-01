Photo by Josh Floyd

The 2023 Sugar Mountain Adult Racing League’s 17th season completed its fourth week of the 2023 season on Monday, January 30.

Each team competes with six to eight racers and the times of the top four finishers on each team count towards the team score for that night.

Races began with the January 9th runs with races being held every Monday night for 6 weeks.

See the charts below for stats from each team as well as the leaderboard after week four:

Race results and totals from weeks one, two, three, and four.

Team Sugar continues to lead the Ski Team races in week four with 80 points. Ski Country A is in a close second with 77 points. Photo by Josh Floyd

The Tavern continues to lead for Snowboard Team races with 75 points. Photo by Josh Floyd

