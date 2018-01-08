Watauga Medical Center Earns 4-Star Rating for Quality

Boone, NC (January 8, 2017) – Watauga Medical Center recently received an above average 4-star rating for its quality of patient care services from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) scores more than 4,000 hospitals across the country using a Hospital Compare rating system ranging from 1 to 5 stars (5 being the best). The CMS ratings are publically available on the Hospital Compare website and are intended to help consumers more easily decide between hospitals in their area. CMS generates the overall hospital star rating on a quarterly basis by combining multiple dimensions of quality into a single summary score. The quality rating categories include patient experience, timely and effective care, complications and death rate, readmission rate, use of medical imaging and value of care. In 2017, the national average was 3-stars. “Receiving a 4-star rating for quality exemplifies Watauga Medical Center’s unwavering commitment to provide compassionate and quality care in this community,” said Chuck Mantooth, President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. The national CMS 4-star recognition comes on the heels of Watauga Medical Center’s most recent “A” safety grade from Leapfrog, a national nonprofit healthcare ratings organization. Watauga Medical Center was one of 832 hospitals across the country awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. To view Watauga Medical Center’s rating, visit https://www.medicare.gov/hospi talcompare For more information about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System visit apprhs.org