Today’s Email Announcements

Special Olympics Annual Partnership with Boone Police and Publix, 1/13 and 1/20

Boone, NC – Boone Police will be at Publix Super Market at Three Creeks on two Saturdays, January 13 and January 20, 2018, from 10:00 am to noon with local Special Olympics athletes. This event is an annual partnership with Publix and law enforcement to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics. Community members can easily make a donation to Special Olympics as they check out at the registers during most of the month of January.

Since 1987 law enforcement officers across the state have worked to raise money for Special Olympics, and last year raised over 1.2 million dollars through t-shirt sales, corporate donations, and various fundraisers. The money raised provides opportunity for those with intellectual disabilities to receive year-round training activities and funds the costs of their annual games. 160 nations around the world participate in the Special Olympics program. In North Carolina, nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes benefit from Special Olympics North Carolina.

The Boone Police Department has been very active in recent years with Special Olympics. Last year, our police department was eighth in the state among all law enforcement agencies in fundraising. We are passionate about providing opportunity to those with intellectual disabilities to showcase their God-given talents and abilities. We are so excited to have Publix in our Boone Community as they are a corporate sponsor of Special Olympics. We look forward to working with Publix this month to introduce some of the Special Olympic Athletes to the community. ~ Captain Andy Le Beau

Publix manager, Joel Wise expressed the deep commitment Publix has for Special Olympics:

For 38 years Publix has partnered with Proctor and Gamble to support the Special Olympics and it’s athletes. This year we are offering $15 dollars worth of coupons to any customers who donate through our registers. The event lasts from January 4th until January 29th. Our goal is to raise 5,000 for the event. ~ Joel Wise, Publix Store Manager

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center: Share the Health Fair to Offer Free Screenings and Other Services, 1/13 and 1/18

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the 18th annual Share the Health Fair, sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest School of Medicine and the Northwest Area Health Education Center.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem. Registration closes at 3 p.m.

Family medicine physicians and specialists will be on hand along with medical students, physician assistant students, technicians and other health care professionals. Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

People attending the health fair can participate in a variety of screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, HIV and syphilis, vision and glaucoma and mental health.

Attendees also can receive flu shots, consult with physical therapy and mobility specialists and receive information on short- and long-term care. Individuals who are found to have health issues that require further attention will be given referrals and information about their health concern.

The fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Child care will be provided.

Members of the Health Advocacy Project, part of the North Carolina Justice Center, will also be present to offer insurance advice.

For additional information, attendees can email info@sharethehealthfair.org.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (www.wakehealth.edu) is a nationally prominent academic medical center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with an integrated health care network that incorporates hospitals, clinics, physician practices, diagnostic centers and other primary and specialty care facilities serving the residents of 24 counties in northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia.

Financial Aid Tip of the Month, January 2018

Students Should Take FAFSA Verification Process Seriously

The federal government requires many students who submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to verify the information on the FAFSA. The students are chosen by the U.S. Department of Education.

Used to apply for most federal and many state student aid programs, the FAFSA asks detailed questions about the income and resources of students.

Parents are required to provide their information as well if their children are dependent students. Students are considered dependent if they are undergraduate students under 24 years old, not married, have no dependents of their own, are not veterans or were not orphans or wards of the court until age 19.

The college or, in some cases, an agency working with the college will contact students to let them know if their data is being verified.

Students and parents need to take that process seriously, according to KHEAA. Students chosen for verification cannot receive their financial aid until they have completed the process. As soon as they are contacted, they should provide any information that is required. Putting it off will only lead to frustration if the process isn’t finished when classes are ready to start.

If students have decided not to attend a college that asked them for verification, they should let the college know so it will stop requesting information.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents. KHEAA also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com .

Meeting Notice for the North Carolina Native Plant Society-Blue Ridge Chapter

Hi Folks,

I hope everyone is keeping warm which has been a full time job these past few weeks!

This meeting notice is a repeat of our December meeting which was cancelled due to the weather. Unfortunately it appears we might have the same problem next week but let’s keep our fingers crossed that we will get a break on Wednesday . As a reminder if the Watauga County school system cancels school for the day of our meeting we will not have our regularly scheduled meeting. If there is just a 2 hour delay we will have our meeting.

We will do a HOLIDAY MEETING with folks bringing food and their seeds/plants/books for the seed exchange. I look forward to seeing everyone then. Be safe on the highway and keep warm.

As always our meeting will be at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone . The doors will open early at 6 and our meeting will start at 7.

Regards,

Annkatrin & Mark

Town Council Planning Retreat, 1/25 The Town of Beech Mountain Town Council is holding their first annual planning retreat on Thursday, January 25th, 2018 in Town Council Chambers at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC 28604. As part of the budget planning retreat process, this year Town Council is accepting submissions for discussion topics. These ideas will be listed out and submitted to the Town Council prior to their discussions. For full consideration, submissions should include your discussion idea(s) along with your name, address, phone number, and email in case clarification is needed regarding your topic. Individuals interested in submitting discussion topics should submit their ideas to Town Manager, Tim Holloman, atmanager@townofbeechmountain.com or Town Clerk, Jennifer Broderick, at clerk@townofbeechmountian.com. The Town Manger and Town Clerk will also be accepting submissions via hand delivery or by mail addressed to their attention at 403 Beech Mountain Parkway Beech Mountain, NC 28604. Submissions will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. January 19, 2018. Please contact Town Hall at 828-387-4236 if you have further questions.

The Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission Meeting, 1/9

The Town of Boone Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday, January 9, 2018

at 3:00 p.m. in the Planning & Inspections – Upstairs Conference room located at 680 West King

Street. The following items will be on the agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Adoption of Agenda

3. Approval of Minutes – November 14, 2017 HPC meeting minutes

– December 12, 2017 CAC/HPC/TC workshop minutes

4. Phase I Survey Report Possible Changes and Recommendations

5. Planning for the Dedication of the Union Soldier Markers

6. Discussion of the Downtown Design Guidelines Workshop

7. Boone Cemetery Survey Update

8. Other Matters by Commission Members or Staff – Set agenda for next meeting 9. Adjournment

