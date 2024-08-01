The Flood Brothers Musical Revue Coming to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on August 25

Another “concert with a cause” is coming to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 25, at 3 p.m. The Flood Brothers, written and performed by local talents John Thomas Oaks and Rev. Dr. Tommy Oaks, is a humorous musical revue about the Biblical story of Noah. In the show, Noah’s sons Shem and Japheth sing about their dad’s mission from God—building the Ark. The audience will enjoy the journey with laughter, original blues music and new insights. Admission is free, and donations will be collected for student scholarships at a Guatemalan church aptly named for the Ark.

Show creators John Thomas and his father Tommy have written 15+ stage musicals, many which have been produced and performed in schools, civic clubs, community theatres, professional summer theatre seasons, dinner theatres, churches, and other venues. This is one of the first performances of The Flood Brothers, written in 2023. Members of the church choir join the one-hour show.

Since the show expenses are paid by sponsorships, 100% of the donations collected will go toward student scholarships in Guatemala. Since 2006, Banner Elk Presbyterian Church has partnered with their sister-church, Arca de Noé (Noah’s Ark) in Morelia, to provide educational scholarships. More than 250 children have received scholarships, which began only for primary school and now granted from primary through university, including medical school. This year, the church hopes to raise $35,000.

“Education is the key to a promising future for all and these children would have little opportunity without us,” says Barbara Hosbein, the scholarship program coordinator. “These scholarship beneficiaries understand the value of education and have learned it is likely beyond their reach. We receive report cards, letters, pictures and notes from recipients to express their gratitude.”

The concert will be held inside the historic church sanctuary. No advance reservations are needed. This fundraiser is part of BE•PRESents, a series of music and arts productions presented by the church for the entire community. The next series event will be the annual Community Carol Sing on December 7.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk. For more information about the community events, go towww.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/flood.

