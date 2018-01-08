Thank Your Mentor Day and Mentoring Month Proclamation

Published Monday, January 8, 2018 at 11:54 am

WHEREAS, January 2018 will mark the 17th anniversary of National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign to recruit volunteer mentors for young people.

WHEREAS, National Mentoring Month celebrates the benefits of youth mentoring across the country. Every day in communities across the country, caring adults volunteer their time with mentoring programs to create consistent and supportive relationships to young people. At its most basic level, mentoring is successful in real life because it guarantees a young people has an adult to turn to and that they have a guiding hand to help them in dealing with day-to-day challenges. At a more complex level, there is a powerful mentoring effect that ultimately makes our communities stronger.

WHEREAS, Quality mentoring programs are proven to build relationships that help improve school attendance and academic achievement, promote responsible decision-making, and provide skills to better navigate relationships at school, socially and at home and;

WHEREAS, in 2017, volunteers in Western Youth Network’s Mentoring program spent more than 4,600 hours with youth in Watauga County totaling more than $101,844 of donated time to benefit our community. The Western Youth Network is an excellent opportunity for youth to connect to the community and explore their passions in an uplifting and positive environment. Each youth involved in WYN is given a mentor, however there is a waiting list due to a limited amount of mentors. Mentors can help alleviate a child’s adverse experiences and reduce their level of toxic stress while providing consistency. There is a large need for male mentors. To donate or learn more about ways of getting involved with the program, visit http://www.westernyouthnetwork.org/wordpress/. ; and

WHEREAS, “Boone Thank Your Mentor Day” January 27th promotes three ways to honor your mentor: (1) contact your mentor directly to express your appreciation; (2) pass on what you received by becoming a mentor to a young person in your community; and (3) write a tribute to your mentor for posting on www.WhoMentoredYou.org; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Boone is dedicated to realizing the promise and power of mentoring.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Rennie Brantz, Mayor of the town of Boone, as a demonstration of the value of volunteerism to this community, do hereby proclaim January 27th, 2018 as “BOONE THANK YOUR MENTOR DAY” and January 2018 as Mentoring Month, celebrated by the Town of Boone, and urge our citizens to recognize this day, to consider mentoring a young person in their community, and to celebrate this month with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs.

_______________________

Rennie Brantz, Mayor

ATTEST:

_______________________

Nicole Worley, Town Clerk

