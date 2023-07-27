Sugar Mountain Golf Classic Returns August 26-27

The Sugar Mountain Golf Club will host their annual tournament, the Sugar Mountain Golf Classic, on August 26-27. The two days of individual medal, stroke play is open to amateur men and women 18 years of age and up. Voted the #2 executive course in the USA, this public course owned and operated by the Village is one of the most popular in the High Country.

The $100 entry fee includes carts and greens fees for both days of play, plus the finale awards cookout Sunday. Saturday’s play begins with an 8:30 AM shotgun start. Opening round scores will create flights for Sunday’s final round with a 12:30 PM shotgun start. Cash prizes for the top three finishers in each of the three flights with the overall low scorer named amateur champion. Additional prizes provided by local businesses include “closest to the pin” on all par threes.

Entry deadline is August 19, and the field limited to the first 72 entrants. Call 828-898-6464 or go to www.seesugar.com/classic for more information and to register.

