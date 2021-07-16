Patti Turner Named Managing Broker of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Banner Elk and Blowing Rock Sales Galleries

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has named Patti Turner as the new managing broker of the company’s Banner Elk sales gallery, located at 3990 NC Highway 105 South, Suite 3 and the Blowing Rock office, at 1127 Main Street, Suite A. A top affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty® network, the brokerage is No. 1 in closed dollar volume year-to-date in High Country and has the highest average sales price among all competitors.

Patti has served as a top-producing broker associate with the company’s Blowing Rock office since 2016.

A seasoned professional who has called High Country home for 30 years, she is a skilled agent and passionate mentor who is deeply invested in her community. She is a member of the High Country Board of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®.

“Patti’s wealth of knowledge and expertise in the High Country region has been a great asset to Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for several years,” said Kristine Newell, senior vice president. “We are thrilled that she is transitioning to our leadership team in this key market.”

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career as managing broker,” said Patti. “I look forward to sharing the experience I have gained over the years to help this talented group of agents grow their businesses.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

