Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Lees-McRae for High Country Film and Speaker Series 2025–26

BANNER ELK, N.C.— One of the country’s longest-running film festivals, Mountainfilm on Tour, returns for another season of the Lees-McRae High Country Adventure Film and Speaker Series, this year featuring a live music performance before the screening of the latest lineup of documentary short films.

This year’s Mountainfilm on Tour event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s North Campus. Live music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with performances by Annie and Ellie Davis, students in the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music program at East Tennessee State University. The film screenings will follow at 7 p.m.

This year’s lineup features nine all-new short films, including one that highlights a story close to home. “Shift Tha Culture” follows North Carolina professional snowboarder Zeb Powell on his journey of self-discovery and his mission to bring diversity to the state’s mountains.

Mountainfilm’s mission is to use the power of the film medium to inspire audiences to create a better world. Each year they showcase the most inspiring, culturally rich, and adventurous documentary short films that highlight some of the best parts about the outdoors.

Tickets purchased in advance online are $10 for Lees-McRae students and $15 for community members. A limited number of discounted tickets are also available in advance at all Footsloggers locations. Footsloggers tickets are discounted to $10 for community members, and $5 for Lees-McRae students. All day-of tickets are $20.