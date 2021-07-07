Lees-McRae College to host ‘A Conversation with Warren Daniel and Dudley Greene’

On Friday, July 23, the state senator and state representative for Avery County will participate in a free public forum on the Lees-McRae campus.

Warren Daniel and Dudley Greene will answer questions from their constituents and address issues relevant to area residents. Daniel, a graduate of the United States Military Academy and the University of North Carolina School of Law, has served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate since 2013. Greene was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2021 after previously serving as the sheriff of McDowell County and the chief detective/chief deputy with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

This nonpartisan event will take place in Hayes Auditorium from 6:30–7:30 p.m. and be moderated by Jim Swinkola. Questions for Daniel and Greene may be submitted in advance through the attached form. Attendees may also submit written questions at the event. Following the conversation, audience members will have the chance to meet and speak with Daniel and Greene until approximately 8 p.m.

All area residents are invited to attend and encouraged to RSVP through the Facebook event.

