Lees-McRae College Theatre Arts presents, “Lizzie,” telling the story of the infamous Lizzie Borden

BANNER ELK, N.C.— This Halloween season, the latest musical from Lees-McRae Theatre Arts, “Lizzie,” dives into the famous true crime case of Lizzie Borden and offers a new perspective on the infamous woman’s life told through the lens of an exciting rock music score. Borden was tried—and ultimately acquitted—for the murder of her father and stepmother in 1892, and the musical seeks to take a deeper look at this tale.

The musical, which is rated R for strong language, follows four characters: Lizzie, her sister Emma Borden, their maid Bridget Sullivan, and the Bordens’ neighbor and a close friend of Lizzie, Alice Russell. Themes of rage and betrayal propel the story forward as it traces these four women from before the murders, through the events leading up to it, and finally through Lizzie’s trial.

“It’s a very challenging role. It’s hard because she is a very complex character. She’s also a real historical figure, and there’s always this challenge of playing real people but still finding ways to make them your own,” senior Theatre Arts major Abby Austin, who plays Lizzie Borden, said.

The show is tied to its historical setting with real excerpts from the trial included in the script and is brought into the modern day with an energetic rock score. With inspiration drawn from rock legends like Queen, Elvis Presley, Nirvana, and Radiohead, this musical is sure to appeal to rock music lovers of all ages.

While the show focuses on the murder case, larger themes of self-discovery and the fight for personal freedom drive the characters’ actions. Austin said that while the story is dark on its face, she hopes audiences also take away a sense of joy and a feeling that they can own their own lives.

“Lizzie is a story of joy and power and taking back your life and being able to find freedom through that. I think everyone should come see it. It’s going to be a great production and we’ve put in so much work,” Austin said.

There will be three evening performances of “Lizzie” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, Thursday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Nov. 1. There will also be a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31. All performances will be in Hayes Auditorium. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.