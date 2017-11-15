Lees-McRae College Cheerleading Team Hosts Fall Clinic Saturday, Nov. 18      

Saturday, Nov. 18

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic is open to elementary, middle and high school students who are interested in learning from collegiate-level coaches.

Participants will be divided based on age group and will learn essential skills such as jumps, motion placement and technique. They will also have the opportunity to learn cheers, dances and the basics of stunting.

Participation is $35 per person and check-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Please contact Head Cheerleading Coach, Sally Wimberley, at wimberleys@lmc.edu for more information and registration.