The High Country’s Third Annual K-9 Keg Pull Will Be Held on Jan. 6 Benefiting PARTNERS! Canines

Published Monday, November 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at 1:00 p.m., The K9 Keg Pull will host their Third Annual Keg Pull. This year the event will be held at My Best Friend’s Barkery in Banner Elk. The event is put on annually to benefit PARTNERS! Canines. PARTNERS! Canines rescues dogs from kill shelters and relocated them to non-kill shelters, which leads to adoption. Dogs of all sizes are welcome to compete in the event.

So how does the event work? Dogs will be placed into various weight classes, and age groups. Then dogs of similar classifications will compete against one another while pulling empty kegs. Two dogs will race at a time. The winner will be based on a process of elimination and time. Have no fear, dogs will pull kegs or beer cans based on their size and age. Little dogs will pull an empty beer can, small dogs will pull an empty 3 pound keg, medium sized dogs will pull an empty 15 pound keg, and large dogs will pull an empty 30 pound keg.

Ideally, the course will be covered in snow. If there is no snow on the ground, AstroTurf is a backup plan. AstroTurf has been used in the past; It helps the dogs pull the kegs with ease.

This fun competition has prizes for the winners! There will be raffle items, prizes, and a photo booth for you and your pups to enjoy. The raffle items are incredible- this is something that you will want to check out!

There will be local craft beer, and food vendors set up at the event.

Everyone is invited to participate in this event! Lynn Smith, Founder of the K9 Keg Pull, encourages everyone to come to the event, even if participants do not have a dog. Smith’s favorite part of the event is watching the different breeds and the dogs race. “There was a race last year was so cute. There were two English Bulldog puppies that were so in love with each other at the start of the race, that they wouldn’t start running. They were too infatuated with each other. It took a while for their owners to get them to race,” mentioned Smith.

PARTNERS! Canine will bring a van with dogs that need homes. Adoption opportunities will be available at the event. Jessica Bryant, President of Partners! Canines stated: “Along with fundraising, the most important thing for an organization like this one is raising awareness in the community. With events like this one, we as an organization, can show everyone really who we are, what we do and why we care.”

Registration is $15 for the regular race packet. Registration with the race packet that includes a partner’s k9 T-shirt is $30. Registration can be found at any local pet store, My Best Friend’s Barkery, or online at www.highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com. Open registration will occur onsite the event from 11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about PARTNERS! Canines, check out their website: www.partnerscanines.org.

For more information, contact Lynn Smith at hctaproom@yahoo.com.

