The High Country: New Year’s on the Slopes

Published Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:59 am

In the Winter, the High Country is known for being a skier’s paradise. For our friends who will be celebrating New Year’s in the High Country, it can be hard to find the perfect resort celebration. So, compiled below is a detailed list of resort events for New Year’s Eve. Happy skiing and snowboarding!

Appalachian Ski Mtn.





Calling all skiers and snowboarders: For those staying in Blowing Rock, Appalachian Ski Mtn. is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza. For those who want to ski into the New Year, the New Year’s lift ticket offers riding from 5 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. At 11:45 there will be a torchlight parade put on by the French Swiss Ski College, followed by a midnight fireworks display. Ice skating options are available as well. For immediate questions, please call please call (828) 295-7828. For the riders, the skaters, and the lodge enthusiasts: App Ski Mtn. has it all! Appalachian Ski Mtn.’s event description can be found below.

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

December 31, 2017 @ 5:00 p.m. – January 1, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

“Join us for New Year’s Eve and ring in 2018 in style! Fireworks, torchlight skiing and more! Moonlight ice skating from 10 pm to midnight. Festive Restaurant Specials also available from 9pm to midnight.”

For more information, please visit https://www.appskimtn.com/.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort

For those staying in Beech Mountain, Beech Mountain Ski Resort is offering two New Year’s celebrations. Depending on your celebration style, there will be a family-friendly celebration in the lodge, and an adult-only live band celebration. Weather you’ll be hitting the slopes, rocking out, dancing the night away, or simply enjoying some hot chocolate, Beech Mountain has something for everyone. For those who love to party the night away, there will be a complimentary shuttle to and from local lodges. Beech Mountain Ski Resort’s detailed descriptions of both events are explained below.

Beech Mountain Ski Resort’s Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2017 @ 7:00 p.m. – January 1, 2018 @ 12:00 a.m.

Moms and Dads, please note that the bar will be open, in order for you to escape some of the holiday chaos!

“For the younger crowd, Beech Mountain Resort offers “Family Night” in the Lodge from 7 p.m. to midnight, free of charge! To kick things off we will be hosting Beech Mountain BINGO with tons of great prizes & fun for all ages. DJ Pete Welter will be spinning fun party tunes to get everyone moving. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. After winning one of many great prizes at BINGO, it’s time to lace up your ice skates for a New Year’s Eve Late Night Ice Skate! For only $15 everyone can enjoy a skate under the stars accompanied by festive music during an additional session from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. We will also have a fantastic firework show at midnight to ring in 2018.”

New Year’s Eve 2017-Live Music From Envision! (Adult Only!)

December 31, 2017 @ 7:30 pm – January 1, 2018 @ 2:00 am

“New Year’s Eve 2017 at Beech Mountain Resort promises something for everyone! The adults-only NYE celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. and features live music from Envision until 2 a.m. This year’s celebration features festive drink specials, party favors, and plenty of dancing as we countdown to 2017. Commemorate your night with a memorable photo taken at our free photo booth with New Year’s Eve props. Don’t miss out on the most happening celebration on Beech Mountain. Cover charge for the adults-only celebration is $10 per person.

A little about the band:

For top-notch, quality live entertainment at its finest, look no further than ENVISION. Continuing to build a strong reputation in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia as a first-class, dynamic vocal group, ENVISION has garnered much success and delivers a dazzling, high-energy show…complete with professional choreography, tight musicianship, silky-smooth harmonies and powerhouse lead vocals.

Click HERE for a songlist.

As always Beech Mountain Resort, will provide a FREE shuttle to and from local lodging facilities. To schedule a shuttle ride or for more information on the festivities, please call the resort at 1.800.438.2093.”

For more information, please visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/.

Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

For those who are staying in the Sugar Mountain area, Sugar Mountain Ski Resort has a little bit of something for everyone. Sugar offers tubing, ice skating, skiing, and snowboarding until 10 p.m, on New Year’s Eve. There will be lodge festivities, including a live band, followed by a midnight alpine torch parade and a midnight firework show. For the groups that come with a variety of interests, Sugar truly offers a snow sport for everyone to enjoy. Sugar Mountain Ski Resort’s detailed event in explained below.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2017 @ 9 pm – January 1, 2018 @ 1:00 am

“A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style! The general public is invited, free of charge to an alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and the fireworks show at midnight. A fee, as well reservations for the indoor festivities from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. featuring live music by The Johnson Brothers, are required and should be made by calling 828-898-4521 x261.

Third Floor Cafeteria: All Ages Welcome

($80 per couple, $45 per single)

Includes: 1 Basket of Hors D’oeuvres when you arrive, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors.

Last Run Lounge: MUST BE 21 OR OLDER:

($45 per couple, $25 per single)

Includes: A champagne toast at midnight.

PLEASE NOTE: The Village of Sugar Mountain Courtesy Shuttle Bus will operate until 1:30am.”

For more information about the event, please visit http://www.skisugar.com/new-years/.

Comments

comments