Hidden Treasure Sale Saturday, August 27 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church Valle Crucis

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — The Episcopal Church Women of Holy Cross Church in Valle Crucis are holding a “Hidden Treasures” Sale in the church parish hall at 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk on Saturday, August 27 from 9 am to 3 pm. Benefitting the mission work of the church, the sale is designed to be an organized, well-curated version of the rummage sales that the churchwomen hosted in the past.

The organizational format for this Hidden Treasures sale is a first for the 180-year-old parish. In the past, the Churchwomen of Holy Cross have hosted rummage sales where all church members brought armloads of preowned goods that they wanted out of their closets, leaving the church ladies responsible for sorting, grading, pricing, and displaying the articles for sale. In 2022, organizers determined that any member of the church who has used items to sell can sign up for a table and market their goods themselves. Each seller will set up, code, price, and display their own stock, but when shoppers are ready to pay for their purchases they will check out with a central cashier. The individual sellers will provide receipts to their customers but will not be expected to handle cash or count out change.

Treasure hunters and bargain seekers will be delighted by the broad range of gently used items available at the sale. In a room filled with “one man’s trash and another man’s treasure,” shoppers will find art (fine and folk), baskets, clothing, crafts, electronics, home decor, housewares, glass, jewelry, plants (house plants and perennials for the garden), pottery, quilts and more. One church lady even plans to sell a homemade, organic bug spray made with green tea and lemongrass that repels mosquitos with a pleasant fragrance.

The Holy Cross Hidden Treasures Sale will take place Saturday, August 27 from 9 am to 3 pm in the church parish hall located at 122 Skiles Way in Banner Elk. Cash, checks, and credit cards will all be accepted. Proceeds go toward the mission works of Holy Cross Episcopal, better known as the stone church with the red door located beside NC Highway 194 in Valle Crucis.

For more information, contact Holy Cross Church at 828-963-4609.

