First Annual Banner Elk Firehouse Fundraiser to Premier in August Featuring ‘Always Nina’

Fire Chief Tyler Burr (left) and Firefighter Tony Terenzio with Nina Allbert. Photo submitted.

The first annual Banner Elk Firehouse Fundraiser will feature a very entertaining musical, Always Nina: A Tennessee Story and Songbook.

The show will be performed in the sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on Thursday, August 25 at 7 PM, August 26 at 2 PM, and August 27 at 2 PM.

While this one-woman show has been performed in several states, this will be the North Carolina premier.

In 2018, the Connecticut Critic’s Circle named it “Best Musical of 2018” for the state.

Always Nina features Nina Allbert telling and singing stories from her childhood through adulthood in middle Tennessee. Hear tales about bikers, beauty queens, teenage moms, evangelists, country people and millionaires, as well as her own family.

Nina is an authentic Southern storyteller, acclaimed actress and powerhouse singer. Her band joins in for nine original songs with a mix of pop, country, blues and jazz.

Music and lyrics are by Joan Burr. Joan will travel from Connecticut to Banner Elk to serve as pianist and music director.

Admission to the shows is free. Members of the church are underwriting all costs of the show, so 100% of donations collected will go directly to the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer firefighters will pass the boot during intermission at each performance. The goal is to raise $5000 for new rescue equipment and supplies used to save injured people and animals.

According to Banner Elk Fire Chief Tyler Burr, “We will be upgrading our mountain search and rescue equipment due to the significant increase in outdoor activity in our area. We will also be upgrading our patient management equipment, such as, carriers to move large or disabled patients out of their home. This equipment will also drastically improve patient extraction time for the technical car accidents involving vehicles off the mountain side.”

“Our volunteer firemen are an indispensable part of our community,” says Nina. “We wanted to thank these heroes for their dedication, time and service to our community. What would we do without them? We feel it is important to give them the tools they need to do their job and do it well. What could be more important than saving lives in our beautiful town!”

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk. For more info, go to http://www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/firehouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

