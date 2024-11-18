Festive Community Carol Sing Returns to Banner Elk Dec. 7 at the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

Last year, a capacity crowd joined in enthusiastic singing.

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 3 PM, join a joyous sing-along of familiar Christmas carols in the sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The fourth annual Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service that includes a dozen favorite songs, ranging from “White Christmas” to “Joy to the World”, for all ages to enjoy.

To allow the audience to rest their voices occasionally, the Lees-McRae Highlanders, church choir and soloists will sing beloved classics including O Holy Night, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree and a jazzy Deck the Halls. The singing is led by the church Choral Director Nina Allbert and Pianist/Organist David Soyars. Back by popular demand is Rob Toler singing “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”.

“The carol sing offers a joyous musical kickoff to the Christmas season,” says Soyars. “It’s a nostalgic gathering around the piano to belt out beloved songs together. It’s guaranteed to lift your spirits!”

Allbert adds, “The Community Carol Sing is my favorite event of the year because a widely diverse group of people gather together to sing. It’s not just our church members, but people of all ages from different churches, states, countries and backgrounds all coming together to lift their voices up in song. It is a glorious event!”

The doors open at 2:30 PM. Admission and parking are free. The Carol Sing is part of A Small Town Christmas Weekend, presented by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce.

Other upcoming special services at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church include a special music worship service Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 15, at 11 AM and Christmas Eve services at 3 & 5 PM.

Founded in 1893, the church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org.

The historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church was built in 1915, made of native stone

