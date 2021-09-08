Ensemble Stage Presents Wizard of Oz Musical This Weekend in Banner Elk

By Nathan Ham

A re-creation of the 1940’s Lux Radio Theatre musical adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented by the group at Ensemble Stage this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As a tribute to the time of musicals and performances being broadcast live over the radio, the actors and actresses will perform a script similar to the original Lux Radio Hour script from over 80 years ago. The show will feature live music and on-stage sound effects just like how it would have been produced in the 1940s.

The show will be approximately one hour and 15 minutes in length. Tickets are still available for each show this weekend. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 16 and under. Showtimes for Wizard of Oz are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, September 12.

The Ensemble Stage produces all of its shows at the Banner Elk Cultural Arts Center, located at the Historic Banner Elk School.

Patrons in attendance are required to wear masks at all times. Ticket information as well as a schedule of upcoming shows can be found here.

