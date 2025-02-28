Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts in Western North Carolina

The people of North Carolina most affected by Hurricane Helene will receive a much-needed financial boost from a series of summer benefit concerts presented by the Elk River Helping Hands organization located in Banner Elk, NC. Former music attorney, artist manager, and television producer Bill Carter created the non-profit along with members of the Elk River Club. The organization serves as a financial resource for residents of western North Carolina impacted by illness, loss, or unforeseen hardship. The current efforts of Elk River Helping Hands are focused on relief efforts in Watauga and Avery counties following Hurricane Helene.

“We had no idea how timely our efforts would turn out to be,” Carter said. “The hurricane may have done its initial damage in September, but the need is still staggering.”

The Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series will be held at Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC. Tickets are available now at www.elkriverhelpinghands.org. The concert dates and confirmed lineup include:

June 6 – Jimmy Fortune / Darin & Brooke Aldridge

July 20 – John Oates / Jim Lauderdale

August 8 – Gary Morris / Presley Barker

All proceeds from the concert series will be distributed directly to hurricane victims through the Elk River Helping Hands organization. Steve Johnson, former Artistic Director of MerleFest, is leading the concert series promotion and production.

The Elk River Helping Hands Foundation was founded by Bill Carter, Jim McDaniel (investment banker and Lees-McRae College Trustee), and Toni Littleton (manager of Elk River Club) nearly two years ago to help area residents experiencing financial hardship. Carter, who previously launched a similar foundation in Rector, Arkansas, has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through concerts and memorabilia donations from industry legends like The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards.

The Elk River Club was left homeless when floodwaters swept through the community, but that did not stop the organization’s mission. Within days, they began dispersing emergency funds directly to residents. “We got the word out through fire and police chiefs,” said Littleton. “We started providing short-term funds immediately, then shifted to helping with larger needs—housing, transportation, and mortgages.”

Thus far, Elk River Helping Hands has assisted residents with immediate and long-term needs. Two hurricane victims received cars so they could return to work. Through the generosity of Clayton Homes in Knoxville, mobile homes were donated to several families who lost their homes. The organization operates without red tape, allowing funds and resources to be delivered quickly to those in need.

Having relocated from Nashville to Banner Elk, Carter saw firsthand the devastation of Hurricane Helene in September 2024. His background with the Johnny Cash Homecoming Project and the Rector High School Helping Hands Foundation made him acutely aware of how music can drive fundraising success. A former agent with the U.S. Secret Service Mr. Carter has been instrumental in the careers of The Rolling Stones, Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker, Shenandoah, Lonestar, and others. He also served as producer of the Bill Gaither Homecoming series for two decades.

“Musicians are some of the most generous people in the world,” Carter said. “Many come from small towns and want to give back. We had already been discussing concerts to increase our giving power long before the hurricane hit.”

There is an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive VIP meet-and-greet, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres with the artists at the Elk River Country Club, according to concert promoter Steve Johnson. The VIP meet-and-greet is a separately ticketed event and attendees wishing to also attend the concert will need to purchase a concert ticket, either VIP or General Admission.

Tickets are now on sale for both individual concerts and the full series at www.elkriverhelpinghands.org. Those unable to attend may also donate through the website.

“Even though the hurricane hit months ago, thousands are still without homes, cars, or basic necessities,” said Littleton. “It may take a generation for recovery, and we just ask that people not forget us.”

