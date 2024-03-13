Community Good Friday Service Returns at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church on March 29

A Tenebrae Service will be held on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, at 6 PM at the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The community is invited to join a powerful service of readings and songs entitled “7 Last Words”. Christ’s final words will be represented through scripture, meditations and poetry paired with music by the adult choir, handbell choir, soloists, organist and cellist.

“Many artists and theologians have addressed the last seven phrases Christ spoke from the cross,” says Dr. Janet Speer, writer for the service. “These words amaze us in their poignancy. Not only are they informative about the brutal crucifixion, but they expand into lessons to be applied to our lives.”

Tenebrae is the Latin word meaning “darkness”. It is also known as a service of shadows, observed by the Church since medieval times. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.

The church’s triumphant Easter Sunday Worship Service will be held on March 31 at 11 AM, and visitors are welcome. Services are led by Interim Pastor Rev. Whit Malone, Choral Director Nina Allbert, and Organist/Pianist David Soyars.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org.

