Community Good Friday Service at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

A special Tenebrae Service will be held on Good Friday, April 7, at 6 PM at the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The community is invited for a worship service of songs and readings entitled “Witnesses” to prepare for Easter. “Tenebrae” is the Latin word meaning “darkness”. It is also known as a service of shadows, observed by the Church since medieval times. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.

“There are a few witnesses to the crucifixion mentioned in the Bible, but what might others not mentioned may have thought?”, reflects Dr. Janet Speer, author of the readings.“Witnesses at the event and witnesses today struggle to fully understand Christ’s suffering and sacrifice. Since that day Christians have revisited the scene, searching for better understanding. Although we know today there is a sunrise to come, Good Friday is a day we must endure.”

Music is provided by the choirs, soloists and musicians. Readings and reflections will be presented by Rev. Whit Malone, pastor. Their Easter Sunday Worship Service at 11 AM will feature triumphant music and the flowering cross. Choral director is Nina Allbert, and organist/pianist is David Soyars.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

