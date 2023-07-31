Clothing Closet Yard Sale to be held August 5 at Banner Elk School to benefit Students in Need

By Tim Gardner

A yard sale to benefit the Community Clothing Closet for students in need who attend Avery County Schools will be held at Banner Elk Elementary School on Saturday, August 5 from 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

A wide array of items will be available during the sale.

The school is located at 155 Orchard Lane in downtown Banner Elk.

All proceeds will be used to purchase items for the closing closets to help needy students.

Anyone who wants to donate any new or gently used items for the sale can leave them at the school on Tuesday, August 1 through Friday, August 4 before Saturday’s sale.

For further information, call Tammy Woodie at the Avery County Schools Central Office: (828) 733-6006.

The Community Clothing Closet is a registered 501 (c)3 basic needs nonprofit organization.

