Celebrating the New Year with the High Country’s Bars

For the adults ages twenty-one and up, the High Country bars are inviting you to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the best. Depending on where you are staying, here is a list of some of the High Country bar celebrations.

Bayou Smokehouse and Grill

(Located at 130 Main St E, Banner Elk, NC 28604)

Serving barbecue, craft beer and more, Bayou is a staple in the High Country. Come join Banner Elk’s Bayou for a midnight champagne toast this New Year’s Eve!

For more information about Bayou, please visit bayousmokehouse.com/.

Boone Saloon

(Located at 489 W King St, Boone, NC 28607)

For the party animals who want to celebrate the New Year for more than one night, Boone Saloon will host a celebration over two nights, respectively Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Focusing on New Year’s Eve, Boone Saloon will have a Beastie Boys set that is sure to set the crowd wild. Cheers to the New Year and great beer.

For more information about Boone Saloon, please visit http://www.boonesaloon.com/.

The Cardinal

(Located at 1711 NC-105, Boone, NC 28607)

Are you ready to dance your way into 2018? The Cardinal is Boone’s hotspot for dancing. This New Year’s The Cardinal will host an old-timey string-band throwdown featuring Trevor McKenzie and the A to Z Market String Band. For great food and a great time, swing by the Cardinal and boogie the night away, starting at 10 p.m.

For more information about The Cardinal, please visit http://thecardinalboone.com/.

The Local

(Located at 179 Howard St, Boone, NC 28607)

Known for having an excellent cuisine, along with an awesome dance floor, The Local invites all to come celebrate the New Year The Local way. DJ Hamilton is bringing the hottest tracks to the High Country. Starting at 10 p.m. The Local invites you to join the New Year’s Eve Dance Extravaganza.

For more information about The Local, please visit http://www.thelocalboone.com/.

Lost Province Brewing Company

(Located at 130 N Depot St, Boone, NC 28607)

Known for their amazing wood-fired pizza and tasty brews, Lost Province is known for being a local destination. Lost Province’s stage sees a variety of performers throughout the year. On New Year’s Eve, The Lazybirds will hit the stage. The Lazybirds, a High Country favorite, has musical stylings that resemble the early blues and country music. Come paint the town and party like it is 2018.

For more information about Lost Province, please visit http://lostprovince.com.

Twigs Restaurant and Bar

(Located at 7956 Valley Blvd, Blowing Rock, NC 28605)

Located in the beautiful Blowing Rock area, Twigs Restaurant and Bar is inviting you to celebrate the New Year like the Blowing Rockers. With music from BanDam, the evening is sure to be an event that you will not want to miss.

For more information about Twigs, please visit http://twigsbr.com/.

