“Best of Broadway” Concert Coming to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Sunday, June 9

Broadway comes to life in Banner Elk with a fun afternoon of beloved songs from popular musicals. The “Best of Broadway” concert fundraiser on Sunday, June 9, at 3 PM will be performed inside the historic sanctuary of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Admission is free, and donations will be collected for their Preschool.

Familiar faces from Lees-McRae Summer Theatre and the Banner Elk Presbyterian Choir sing songs from Oklahoma, Annie Get Your Gun, Mame, Shrek, The Secret Garden, Fiddler on the Roof, Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Pippin, Little Shop of Horrors and others. The cast of extraordinary local talents include Nina Allbert, Jarrett Koski, Kristin Lutzeier, Rob Toler, Janet Speer, Laura Russell, Rob Dingman and Pat Anderson. Accompanist will be Dr. Michael Hannah.

Seating is general admission with no advanced reservations. All the performers are donating their time. Since other costs of the show are unwritten by The Bill and Shirley Hodges Charitable Trust, 100% of donations collected at the show go to the Banner Elk Presbyterian Preschool. The Preschool teaches children ages 2-5 with innovative curriculum featuring hands-on creative play and a joyful environment on weekday mornings in August through May. Registration is for this school year is open.

“The Preschool’s theme-based curriculum helps us explore various ways of studying, and we have various field trip opportunities because of our location,” says Jarrett Koski, Preschool Director. “This fundraiser will help underwrite operating costs to keep our preschool affordable for families in the area.”

This fundraiser is part of BE•PRESents, a new series of music and arts productions presented by the church for the entire community to enjoy. The next show will be a new musical about Noah in August.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church is located at 420 College Drive SW, Banner Elk. For more information about the community events, go to www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org/presents.

