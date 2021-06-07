Banner Elk’s Popular Summer 2021 Concerts in the Park Schedule Announced

The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the much-anticipated lineup and sponsors for this summer’s Concerts in the Park series of popular musical events. Locals and visitors look forward to this free concert series each year, with shows starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater (map). Outstanding local and regional bands play fun dance music suitable for all ages, from Southern Rock to Oldies and Soul/Funk. Food vendors are on-site and there is a raffle to support the series. Learn more about the Concerts in the Park on the Chamber website at: https://www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html
2021 Summer Concert Schedule
- 7/01/2021 – Cat5Band
- 7/08/2021 – Soul Benefactor
- 7/15/2021 – Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band
- 7/22/2021 – Shelby Rae Moore
- 7/29/2021 – Tanya & The Roadrunnerz
- 8/05/2021 – Alex Key and The LockSmiths
- 8/12/2021 – Split Shot
- 8/19/2021 – The Collective
- 8/26/2021 – The Extraordinaires
2021 Summer Concert Sponsors
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2021 Concerts in the Park:
- Avery Heating & Air
- Beech Mountain Club
- Elk River Club
- Grandfather Mountain
- High Country Wealth Management
- Hospitality House of NWNC
- Mary Watts Family
- Stonewalls Restaurant
- Waterfront Group/Eagles Nest
- Williams YMCA of Avery County