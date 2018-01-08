AMB Host Official Bottle Release Party Jan. 13 Benefiting Blue Ridge Conservancy

Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Old Orchard Creek Blueberry Sour Ale will now be available in 16 ounce bottles and on draft. Join AMB and the Blue Ridge Conservancy on Jan. 13 from 12 p.m.- 11 p.m. in celebration of the bottle release. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Blue Ridge Conservancy. When: Saturday, January 13th from 12pm-11pm (All day)

Where: Appalachian Mountain Brewery 163 Boone Creek Drive, Boone NC 28607 Old Orchard Creek Blueberry Sour Ale is a joint effort between Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) and Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC), a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting land and water resources in Northwest North Carolina. This will be the second beer in the series of “CollaBREWation” with AMB and BRC. The Ale’s blueberries were harvested in July of 2016 from the 4,000 blueberry bushes of Old Orchard Creek Farm located in Ashe County; one of BRC’s conserved properties. Over the course of two days AMB and BRC staff and volunteers picked 70 buckets of blueberries totaling 500 pounds to add to the beer.

“We are proud to support and raise awareness for BRC’s ongoing mission to protect our unique region and the places we love,” said AMB Brew miester, Nathan Kelishek. AMB stands on the moral pillars of Community, Philanthropy, and Sustainability, which inspired them to brew a beer with ingredients from a local farm to emphasize the importance and utility of conserved land in the High Country. “Clean water is a key ingredient for making great beer. BRC is dedicated to keeping our mountain headwaters pristine and our local farms viable. We are grateful for the support of Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Old Orchard Creek Farm for making this project a success,” said BRC Executive Director, Charlie Brady. BRC is featured as AMB’s January non-profit of the month. During the entire month of January, beer fans can show their support for Blue Ridge Conservancy with AMB’s “Pints for Nonprofits Program”. For each pint sold, a charity chip is given out. (Request yours at the bar.) Patrons can place the chips in a box to donate a percentage of their pint purchase to support the nonprofit’s work for land conservation in the High Country. The Old Orchard Creek Blueberry Sour Ale is a limited release edition beer. If you are unable to attend the release party, the bottles will be on sale at Appalachian Mountain Brewery until supplies last.

