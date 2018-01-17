Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 8- 16

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Jan. 8INCIDENT: Drug violations of PWISD marijuana were reported at 154 Monteagle Drive, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 2206 Hubert Taylor Road, Mountain City, was charged with extradition or fugitive from other state. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 8.Jan. 9INCIDENT: All other larceny and fraud of credit card or automated teller machine were reported at Appalachian Ski Mountain, 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 1904 NC Highway 194 N., Boone, was charged with possessing or concealing non-tax paid liquor and city ordinance violations noise ordinance. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 10INCIDENT: Drug violations of possession of methamphetamine and drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia were reported at 100 New Market Blvd., Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Dollar General of Vilas, 4546 US Highway 421 N., Vilas.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and criminal damages to property (vandalism) were reported at 10675 NC Highway 105 S. Unit 4, Banner Elk.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 356 Seven Devils Road, Banner Elk, was charged with drug violations of possession of methamphetamine and drug violations of equipment or paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 294 Natures Way, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and trafficking opium or heroin. Secured bond: $1,000,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 154 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana (up to ½ ounce) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 11INCIDENT: Obtaining property by a false pretense was reported at 186 Chestnut Knob Trial, Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 225 Norman Road Extension, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brookhollow Road, Hickory, was charged with PWISD marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 9591 US Highway 421 N., Zionville, was charged with all other offenses, contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 133B E. Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $550. Trial date: April 5.Jan. 12INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 6600 Highway 105 S., Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 2006 Highway 421 N. Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with harassing phone calls. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 102Ed Green Road, Hampton, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $100. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 452 Hidden Pond Road, Boone, was charged with fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses and fraud of impersonation. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 14INCIDENT: Assault on a female, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication were reported at 1391 Highland Hall Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 10196 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported at Modern Subaru of Boone, 225 Modern Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Cyberstalking was reported at 151 Scotts Drive, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 1391 Highlands Hall Road, Boone, was charged with interference of emergency communication. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 811 N. North St., Johnson City, was charged with NOL, resisting a public officer and a brake light equipment violation. The bond information has not been specified. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 15INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 860 Bluestone Wild Road, Banner Elk.INCIDENT: Calls for service was reported at 401 John Henry Drive, Sugar Grove.ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 2006 US Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1032 Wildcat Road, Boone, was charged with the possession of marijuana and the possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Written promise: $0. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 16ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.