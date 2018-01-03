Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Dec. 19- Jan. 1

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Dec. 19INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Shadowline Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny by defeating electronic security device and larceny of shoplifting were reported at The Shoppes at Farmers, 551 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, 287 Bamboo Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Appalachian Antique Mall, 631 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Counterfeiting of using was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old 421 S, in Boone.INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Claire’s, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Home Goods, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Counterfeiting was reported at Old Navy, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 273 Yosef Dr, Apt Z, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 13000 US HWY 221 S, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. Secured bond: $350,000.Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 159 Ham Campbell Rd, in Butler, was charged with larceny of shoplifting and larceny by removing an anti-theft device. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Furman Rd Apt 113, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 593 Homespun Hills Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1846 Forest Rd, in Vilas, was charged with probation violation and failure to appear. Secured bond: $17,500. Trial date: Jan. 16.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 284 Grady Winkler Rd, in Boone, was charged with probation violation/fugitive. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.Dec. 20INCIDENT: possession of fortified wine/spirituous liquor while under the age of 21 was reported at 300 Go Pioneer Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: PWISD Schedule VI was reported at 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Anti-theft device removal was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with PWISD marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.Dec. 21INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 140 Appalachian St, Apt. 5, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 2010 Ambrose Ln, in Cary, was charged with a DWI and lane control. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of1552 Stoneybrook Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.Dec. 22INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electric manipulation was reported at 958 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported atLowes Food, 267 New Market Center, PVA.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1519 Old Watauga River Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3622 Coral Way, Apt 1004, in Miami, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, PWISD of marijuana and maintain vehicle for controlled substance.Dec. 23INCIDENT: Maintaining vehicle for controlled substance, marijuana paraphernalia and PWISD marijuana were reported at Bill’s Garage, 167 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine were reported at Verizon Wireless, 1822 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault on a government official, drug violations of possessing equipment/paraphernalia, DWI-drugs, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer and simple possession of marijuana were reported at 1184 HWY 105, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI of drugs, simple possession of marijuana, drug violations of possessing/concealing equipment/paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger and simple physical assault upon an officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 199 Highlands Ave, in Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 485 White Laurel Ln, in Boone, was charged with failure to have break lamp on each side of vehicle, and DWI of alcohol.Dec. 24INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old 421 S, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of auto parts and accessories were reported at 957 Rivers St, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of Boone, was charged with DWI of drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.Dec. 25INCIDENT: Drugs violations of possessing and or concealing equipment and or paraphernalia, DWLR, possessing/concealing stolen property of vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine were reported at 1218 State Farm Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 339 Piney Creek Rd, in Lansing, was charged with drug violations of possessing/concealing paraphernalia/equipment, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 303 Tanner Rd, in Boone, was charged with order for arrest-failure to appear and DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 26INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 229 E King St #7, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 134 Taylor Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: Jan. 29.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1349 Jigh Shoals Rd, was charged with charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $6,000. Trial date: Jan. 11.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 247 Eli Hartley Dr, Apt A, in Boone, was charged with trespassing, misdemeanor larceny, simple possession of schedule IV and trafficking opium or heroin. Secured bond: $100,000. Trial date: Jan. 29.Dec. 27INCIDENT: Injury to real property was reported at 850 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Appalachian Music Store, 324 HWY 105 Ext, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 232Brentwood Circ, in Anderson, was charged with DWI of driving after consuming alcohol under age 21, driving while license revoked, damage to real property, careless and reckless driving, and underage consumption. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 7155 Broomfield Way, in Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.Dec. 28INCIDENT: Larceny of auto parts and accessories was reported at 344 New Market Centre, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Lowe’s Hardware, 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 114 Anderson Rd, Lot 3, of Mountain City, was charged with a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 1379 Joe Shoemaker Rd, in Vilas, was charged with injury to personal property. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 201 E Lynnwood Ave, in Pink Hill, was charged with open container violation after drinking, speeding 62 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, failure to comply with driving restriction and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.Dec. 29INCIDENT: Damage to property, larceny from a motor vehicle, and larceny were reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 8710 Hidden Green Ln, in Tampa, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 30.Dec. 30INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property and larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 200 Triumph Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny and simple physical assault were reported at 702 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.