WAMY Community Action Lights On Afterschool Open House Set for November 2

WAMY Community Action’s newest youth program, ‘The Hangout’, will join the Afterschool Alliance in this year’s Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide series of events celebrating and supporting afterschool programs, on November 2nd. This 22nd annual Lights On Afterschool is expected to include thousands of in-person and virtual events across the nation, including open houses, science fairs, fun runs, student showcases, academic contests, community service, sports competitions, and more at schools, 4-Hs, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, parks, museums, community centers, state capitols and other places. Lights On Afterschool is the only national rally for afterschool.

The Hangout’s Lights On Afterschool event will be at 358 Beech Street in Newland from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, November 2nd. We will offer a FREE dinner, t-shirt tye dying, & information booths about WAMY’s programs. We will also offer a tour of the facility for the program.

All community members/parents of students are invited to attend.

For further information, please contact Emily Neff at 828-264-2421 or [email protected]

The Hangout will serve middle school youth in Avery County beginning Monday, November 8th, giving them a safe place to go after the school day ends. Emily Neff, Director of Youth Development, is an Afterschool Ambassador for North Carolina, selected by the Afterschool Alliance to speak out about the importance of making more programs available to the children and families that need them.

The America After 3PM household survey of 30,000 families, commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance, found that for every child in the United States who participates in an afterschool program, three more would be enrolled if programs were available.

