Vehicle Pursuit by Avery Sheriff’s Officer

On March 17, 2024, Corporal Caleb Hicks, with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 194. Corporal Hicks observed the vehicle, an orange Chevrolet Camaro, traveling toward Newland at a high rate of speed. Corporal Hicks attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on NC 194, at which time the vehicle failed to stop and attempted to elude law enforcement. The pursuit traveled into Newland before ending at the Green Leaf Corporation on NC Highway 221. As a result of the pursuit Corporal Hicks arrested William Odies Furr III, from Lincolnton, North Carolina. Furr was charged with Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest and (2) two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon, as Furr attempted to strike Deputies with his vehicle. Furr is being held under a $130,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Avery County Court on April 3, 2024.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office thanks our law enforcement partners who responded to assist that included the Banner Elk Police Department, Seven Devils Police, Sugar Mountain Police, Land Harbor Police and The Newland Police Department.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office thanks the members of the public as well as our local Fire and Rescue personnel who relayed vital information to the Avery County 911 Center. This information assisted in the removal and successful apprehension of an individual who exposed our community to a great deal of unnecessary danger.

