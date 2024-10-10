Wednesday Update from the Town of Banner Elk

Avery County and the Town of Banner Elk remain under a State of Emergency due to the extensive flooding and wind damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Messages received here may not be responded to. If your matter is urgent, please call Town Hall.

Donations: We’ve had many requests about donations. At this time, most roads are impassable and we ask that people not bring supplies in person. If you would like to make a financial contribution, the Town of Banner Elk has partnered with a 501(c)3 charitable organization that serves the Greater Banner Elk Area. Tax-deductible donations can be made here: https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/event/Supportbannerelk.

For Residents:

We ask that residents stay off the roads unless the travel is essential. There are numerous downed trees and power lines, as well as damaged roads, bridges and culverts, that are creating serious hazards to travel.

We do not believe water will be restored for some time. As water is restored, the Town of Banner Elk will be under a boil water notice.

Banner Elk Town Hall is currently being used as a distribution point for food, water and other necessities, including Wi-Fi.

Mountain Electric has restored power to the main corridors throughout Town. Due to the substantial damage to the power gird, it will take time to energize additional lines.

For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, Avery County Communications can be reached at 828-733-5855.

Banner Elk Town Hall can be reached at 828-898-5398.

For Visitors:

As much as we’d like to welcome you, we request that you refrain from traveling to Banner Elk until further notice for all the reasons listed above.

Tourism is a crucial part of our local economy. It will be a crucial part of the recovery. We look forward to the time we can welcome you with open arms. Keep all of Western North Carolina in your thoughts and prayers.

ReplyForward

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

