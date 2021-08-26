Tynecastle Highway Near Sugar Mountain Closed During the Day and Down to One Lane Overnight for Road Repairs After Last Week’s Rain Storm Washed Out Part of the Road

Highway 184 is closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for repairs.

By Nathan Ham

Highway 184 in Sugar Mountain, more commonly known as Tynecastle Highway, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day while road work is taking place to repair the road where heavy rains from last week’s remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through the High Country.

While the road is closed during the day, there is one lane of the road open at night with a temporary traffic light from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The detour from the North Carolina Department of Transportation suggests that drivers should take Highway 194 to avoid the area. However, the detour takes drivers near Banner Elk all the way to Elk Park and Newland, which is certainly out of the way for those that might be trying to get to Linville, Sugar Mountain or Grandfather Mountain.

Drivers have started using a shortcut to Sugar Mountain on Cross Park Drive near where Blue Ridge Village is. That road eventually connects to Sugar Mountain Road and then back out on Tynecastle Highway.

For trucks longer than 30 feet, it is a $2,000 fine for using Cross Park Road due to a large number of curves and switchbacks. Delivery trucks will have to take the Highway 194 detour.

According to a spokesperson from Sugar Mountain, the road work consists of putting steel beams under the road, cementing them into place and constructing a retaining wall.

The NCDOT says that a large slope failure caused the shoulder of the road to be sheared at the edge of the pavement with approximately a 20-foot drop off the edge. The NCDOT currently estimates that the project will be completed by Friday, September 3.

