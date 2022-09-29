Time for Beech Mountain’s FALL Farmers Market!

It’s FALL Ya’ll! The Town of Beech Mountain will be holding its Fall Farmers Market on Friday, October 7th, 2pm to 6pm, at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile. In addition to fresh organic produce there will be vendors with honey, baked goods, cut flowers, plants, hemp products, gourmet dog treats, farm raised beef, poultry, eggs and a wide assortment of fabulous fall favorites! Select from pumpkins, gourds, corn and apples as well as handmade autumn inspired arts and crafts from local artisans. Sample some free hot apple cider as you enjoy exploring one of the high country’s fastest growing Farmers Markets.

The Beech Mountain Farmers Market is easy to find, just follow the signs along the newly paved 184. A visit to the Market is a great way to kick off your “leaf-peeking” adventures as you drive through the changing landscape on your way to one of the best views in the High Country. After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner. We invite you to experience Fall on Beech Mountain.

All local farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, gardeners, artisans etc. are welcome to participate. For vendor information please contact Sandy Carr at 954.931.1810.

