Superior Civil Court Lawsuit By Former Director of 911 Emergency Communications Against County of Avery Scheduled for March 25

A trail for a lawsuit filed by a former employee against the County of Avery is set to begin on March 25 in Avery County Superior Civil Court.

James (Jamey) Johnson, a former Avery County Communications Department-911 Emergency Call Center Director filed the lawsuit, claiming Wrongful Discharge and a State of North Carolina Constitution Violation after being fired from the post by county officials.

North Carolina Superior Court Judge W. Todd Pomeroy is scheduled to be the presiding judge in the trial.

Johnson is being represented in the matter by attorney Christopher Daniel Lyon, of Charlotte, North Carolina. The County of Avery is represented by attorney Sean Perrin, also of Charlotte.

The County’s regular attorney is Michaelle Poore of Newland.

According to Avery County Clerk of Superior Court Teresa Benfield, a motion to continue the case for Johnson was denied by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus on January 18, 2024.

On Wednesday (March 6), another spokeswoman in the Avery County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office confirmed that the trial is still on the civil court document to start on March 25. However, the parties could agree to an out-of-court settlement before the trail is scheduled to begin.

Johnson currently serves on the Town of Newland Board of Alderman.

Newland is the county seat of Avery County.

