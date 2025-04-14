“Spruced Up” Grandfather by Night Series Returns to Grandfather Mountain for the Summer

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has once again updated its popular nighttime expedition series, Grandfather by Night, for 2025. Two variations of the Grandfather by Night series will be offered this year — the Twilight Hike and the accessible Naturalist Program. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has once again updated its popular nighttime expedition series, Grandfather by Night, for 2025.

The evening starts atop Grandfather Mountain at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, where participants can explore and observe sunset, weather permitting, from this lofty vantage point. During this time, park educators will be on hand to discuss the unique flora and crepuscular (active during twilight) fauna that call Grandfather home.

Two variations of the Grandfather by Night series will be offered this year — the Twilight Hike and the Naturalist Program.

The Twilight Hike version will include a hike after sunset to discuss and look for the creatures that are more active after the sun goes down. The group will explore a unique forest ecosystem from top to bottom in search of salamanders, owls, flying squirrels, fireflies and any other creatures they might come across. The Twilight Hike program is not accessible to guests with limited mobility. Participants signed up for this version will need to participate in the hike, as staying behind while the rest of the group hikes is not possible.

The Naturalist Program version of Grandfather by Night includes an outdoor interpretive program about flora, fauna, folklore and other topics after sunset. This edition of the event series is accessible for those in a wheelchair or with limited mobility.

Grandfather Mountain’s vehicle fleet includes a 12-seat shuttle that has a 1,000-pound Braun Lift and accommodates an additional two people in wheelchairs. During the ticket purchase process, those with accessibility needs in their party should reach out to the Grandfather Mountain office (828-733-2013) so that proper transportation can be arranged.

During Grandfather by Night, guests get to avoid the hustle and bustle of crowds that can be on the mountain during the busiest days of summer. Moreover, the experience is now more tailored to the participants’ interests than ever before, reinforced by the event’s intimate setting and the number of participants.

“These events really allow guests to experience Grandfather like never before,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “This year, we are excited to offer participants different options to choose the kind of immersive after-hours experience that they prefer.”

The event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Each nighttime excursion lasts for a duration of two hours.

2025 Grandfather by Night Dates:

Twilight Hike:

May 30, 8-10 p.m. – on sale April 1

June 13, 8-10 p.m. – on sale April 14

Aug. 1, 8-10 p.m. – on sale June 2

Aug. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. – on sale June 9

Aug. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. – on sale June 23

Aug. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. – on sale June 30

Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m. – on sale July 7

Naturalist Program:

July 25, 8-10 p.m. – on sale May 26

Aug. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. – on sale June 16

Sept. 12, 7-9 p.m. – on sale July 14

Eventgoers should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are very important. Due to the mountain’s ever-changing weather, guests may need a jacket on summer evenings. Individual events may be canceled if there is a threat of inclement weather.

In-park transportation is provided. Each Grandfather by Night event is limited to 24 participants. Advance registration is required and the event is for individuals eight years of age and older.

To learn more about the Grandfather by Night series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-by-night.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

