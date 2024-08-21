Social Media Threat of Potential Violence at Avery County High School on Tuesday

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about a social media post of a potential threat of violence directed at the campus of Avery County High School in Newland. Detectives and Patrol Deputies with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the threat to determine the credibility and locate whoever was involved. Detectives identified all the individuals related to the post and determined that there was no immediate danger to any students, faculty, other staff members, or the school.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office deployed additional personnel at the high school during the first week of school, which began for students on Wednesday, August 14, and will be doing so at different times throughout the school year. Please know and understand that the Avery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Avery County School System treats any threats directed at our schools, faculty, or students very seriously. Information received of this nature will always be thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators will face consequences to the fullest extent of the law. Our law enforcement must be vigilant in our efforts to ensure our schools and communities remain safe.

