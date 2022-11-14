SUGAR MOUNTAIN – Ski season begins today at North Carolina’s Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. After Hurricane Nicole ferociously blew through the North Carolina mountains this past weekend, temperatures plummeted, and Sugar’s snowmaking machines began churning water and air into snow. Today, eight to twenty-two inches of man-made powder and frozen granular snow coat five of Sugar’s twenty trails. Skiable slopesinclude Easy Street, Northridge, Switchback, and Upper and Lower Flying Mile. The Summit Express chairlift, which runs to the mountain’s peak, and the Easy Street chairlift are spinning. Wintry weather is in the forecast throughout the week, so skiers and snowboarders can anticipate additional terrain and lifts as conditions permit.The full-day session runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The half-day shift begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. The twilight and night sessions will be available in the coming weeks. The snowsports school, the equipment and clothing rental shop, the sports shop, the group sales department, and childcare are fully operational. The ice-skating rink is expected to open before Thanksgiving and the tubing park soon after. Visit the webcams page for a real-time look at slope and weather conditions. Historical opening and closing dates and recorded annual natural snowfall measurements can be found here. For more information call 828-898-4521 or view www.skisugar.com. Sugar is Sweeter!

