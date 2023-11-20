Senator Hise and Representative Greene Honored

Beech Mountain, NC – Senator Ralph Hise and Representative Dudley Greene were honored at a reception given by the Beech Mountain Town Council. Both legislators received a Proclamation of Appreciation from the Town Council for their work, along with Representative Ray Pickett, to provide $14 million dollars for a drought mitigation project for the town in North Carolina’s recently passed budget.

“Without the strong leadership of Senator Hise, Representative Greene and Representative Pickett, the Town of Beech Mountain would not be able to undertake our critically needed secondary reservoir project,’ stated Town Council member Weidner Abernethy. ‘We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and talented team of legislators representing us in Raleigh. We sincerely thank them for all they’ve done for us.” Town Manager Bob Pudney explained that the project, which expands Lake Coffey to enable it to serve as a backup source of water for the town, would stabilize the water supply for years to come. “We’ve been under Stage 1 Water Restrictions for most of the year,’ stated Pudney. ‘While our residents and businesses have done a great job of conserving water, we have long needed a permanent solution. The current reservoir, Buckeye Lake, can’t reliably provide the amount of water the town needs to function. Our voters have approved a bond referendum to help fund the project, and we’ve got an application in process with FEMA as well. All the funding sources together will allow us to complete the project over the next couple of years and secure the future of our community.”

Several leaders, including Watauga County Commissioner Braxton Eggers and Brock Long of Haggerty Consulting, were also in attendance to honor the legislators. Representative Ray Pickett, who could not be present to receive his proclamation, will be honored at the next Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on December 12th.

Should you have any questions, or need more information, please contact Bob Pudney at rpudney@townofbeechmountain.com or call 828.387.4236.

