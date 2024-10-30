Revised Avery County General Election Voting Sites and Early In-Person Voting Time Changes Announced

By Tim Gardner

Avery County voting sites were affected by Hurricane Helene, requiring its local Board of Elections to combine some sites and change the location of most. There was previously one polling site for each of the county’s 19 precincts. For the 2024 General Election on Tuesday, November 5, there will be 11 polling sites, which follow along with the address of each:

Newland #1 and Newland #2 — Avery County Pool Complex — 220 Shady Street

Montezuma — Aaron Baptist Church — 24 Aaron Church Lane

Pineola — Land Harbor Recreation Center — 22 Land Harbor Plaza

Carey’s Flat — New Hopewell Baptist Church — 5086 Edgemont Road–Collettsville, NC

Linville and Banner Elk — Avery County Ladder Truck Hall — 100 Fire Station Road, Linville (100 Cranberry Trail, Linville, NC as listed on Google Maps)

Beech Mountain — Beech Mountain Community Center — 60 Flat Springs Road

Heaton and Elk Park — Elk Park Town Hall — 169 Winters Street

Cranberry and Minneapolis — Cranberrian Corporation — 5215 Elk Park Highway–Elk Park

Frank and Hughes — Victory Baptist Church — 485 Squirrel Creek Road–Hughes

Roaring Creek, Ingalls, and Plumtree — Riverside Elementary School — 8020 U.S. 19-E Highway South– Ingalls

Pyatte and Altamont — Crossnore Baptist Church — 220 Crossnore Drive—Crossnore

Polling sites on November 5 will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Avery Board of Elections has also changed early in-person voting times, giving the county’s registered voters who desire to vote before November 5 extra time to do so.

There will be early in-person voting Wednesday, October 30, Thursday, October 31, and Friday, November 1 at the Avery Dive-In Pool located at 220 Shady Street in Newland from 8:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and at Riverside Elementary School, located at 8020 US Highway 19-E South in the Ingalls Community from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. On the last day of early in-person voting on Saturday, November 2, it will be conducted at the Dive-In Pool from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and at Riverside Elementary School from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Joseph Trivette, Deputy Director of the Avery Board of Elections told High Country Press that between 3,500 and 4,000 of the county’s registered voters have already cast a ballot as of Tuesday morning, October 29.

Early in-person voting began in the county on October 17.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

