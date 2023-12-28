Region’s Oldest Known Resident, Joda Ollis, Dies at the Age of 108

Always the life of the party, Joda Ollis is pictured here at her 103rd birthday celebration. Photo by Sherrie Norris.

By Sherrie Norris

The area’s oldest known resident and native of Avery County, Joda Ollis, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the age of 108. According to her family, she was actually 108 years, 8 months, and 8 days of age when she took her final breath, leaving a legacy that will long be remembered.

Just three days prior to her death, Joda has been her usual jovial self, visiting with family and friends at the Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, Tenn., where she had resided for the past several years.

She apparently suffered a stroke in her sleep in the wee hours of Saturday morning and never regained consciousness; she passed away on Tuesday, with loving family members at her side.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 21 for Mrs. Ollis at First Baptist Church of Crossnore. Family visitation, held two hours prior, saw people of all ages coming through the line to console her family and to share comments and memories about the impact she had on their lives. Former neighbors and friends in the communities where she had previously resided, as well as nursing home staff and volunteers, had many stories to share with her only surviving sibling and her youngest brother, TJ Greene, and his family. Staff members even participated in the service, one singing Mrs. Ollis’s favorite song, and a video was shared of young children singing a song at the facility that Mrs. Ollis had written a short time prior.

On her birthday earlier this year, High Country Press had the unique opportunity to visit with “Jodie” as she was lovingly known by many closest to her. (The story from that interview may be read at https://www.hcpress.com/avery/joda-ollis-at-108-blessed-beyond-anything-i-could-ever-imagine.html.)

According to her obituary, provided by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home,

Joda Ollis was a blessing to so many people during her long life, including writer, Sherrie Norris. Photo submitted.

Joda Ethel Green Ollis was born on April 10, 1915, the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Greene and Margaret McCoury Greene, and grew up on Powdermill Creek in Avery County, NC. Joda was a 1933 graduate of Cranberry High School. She married Stokes Ollis of Cranberry on July 11, 1936. They lived in many different areas in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia while Stokes worked building roads with the A.B. Burton Construction Company. Joda was a devoted wife and wonderful homemaker no matter where they lived. Joda and Stokes eventually settled in Elizabethton, TN, and were married for 51 years before he passed in 1987. Joda was previously a member of Big Springs Baptist Church in Elizabethton, TN before moving to Crossnore, NC, where she was a member of First Baptist Church Crossnore.

At the age of 94, Joda became a resident at the Waters of Roan Highlands nursing facility and spent 14 years there. She was blessed to receive many visitors and make new friends during those years. Even though she had lost her eyesight, she continued to be an independent and beautiful lady. She spent her time listening to her audio bible, writing poems and songs, playing bingo, serving as President of the Residents Council, participating in the Red Hat club, attending weekly preaching and bible study, and many other activities. She enjoyed an active life in her later years and amazed everyone with her talents.

Joda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Edd Greene (Ruby), brother Ray Greene (Jane), nephew Joe Greene, and nephew Tom (Jeannie) Greene. She is survived by her brother TJ Greene (Pat) of Crossnore; nieces Linda Hoilman (Waightstill), Jolene Biggerstaff, Lila Buchanan (Lawson Callahan), Donna Ballard (Terry), Carol Patterson (Bill), Beverly Baird (Ben); nephews Boyce Greene (Diana), and Brian Greene (Marie). Joda leaves behind a multitude of cousins, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as many special friends from near and far. Although Joda never had any children of her own, her extended family was her most prized possession, and she made sure that each and every person in her life knew how much she loved them. She was a tireless prayer warrior for them all. Joda often encouraged others to “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3 : 5 – 6). Her faith in God was unwavering and she lived her life as a testament and witness for Him.

Visitation for Joda Ollis was held at First Baptist Church Crossnore on Thursday, December 21st from 5-7 pm; funeral services followed at 7 pm with Pastor Jeremiah Parker and Rev. Tull Oaks officiating. Serving as pallbearers were family members: Brian Greene, Ben Baird, Charles Ballard, Nathan Buchanan, Todd Ollis, and Phillip Gouge. Honorary pallbearers included David Pittman, Josh Brown, Charles Helton, Chuck Walker, Van Norris, Ronnie Swain, Seth Baird, Finley Cornett, Jeter Griffith, Jim Wiseman, A.C. Ollis and Bryan Burleson.

Burial was held at Belview Baptist Cemetery in Cranberry on Friday, December 22nd at 11 am. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland was in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank everyone at the Waters of Roan Highlands for the years of love and care they have provided to “Aunt Joda.”

