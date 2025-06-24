Record-Setting $13 Million Linville Ridge Estate Presents the Pinnacle of Mountain Luxury 

Private helipad and a 29-acre mountaintop setting distinguish 600 Stonehedge Court, the highest-priced active listing in the High Country MLS, offered at $12,995,000.

A landmark estate in North Carolina’s High Country, 600 Stonehedge Court, has entered the market, offered at $12,995,000. The residence is the highest-priced active listing within Linville Ridge, Avery County, and the entire High Country MLS. The extraordinary property is marketed exclusively by Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Linville Ridge Sales Team. The listing details may be viewed here.

Commanding more than 29 pristine acres atop Linville Ridge, one of the most exclusive gated communities on the East Coast, this exceptional estate is a masterstroke of design. Accessed through its own private gate within the secure enclave, the property offers a rare combination of grand scale and absolute seclusion.

The home was originally commissioned by Raymond L. Lutgert, the founder of Linville Ridge and The Lutgert Companies.

The residence itself spans more than 12,000 square feet and was thoughtfully conceived with all primary living spaces on a single level. From the moment of arrival, its grandeur is unmistakable — soaring ceilings, expansive gallery walls, and curated lighting designed for museum-quality art collections. Four oversized bedroom suites feature spa-like baths and sweeping mountain views.

The estate’s amenities are equally impressive. A private helipad affords effortless access to and from this mountaintop sanctuary. The five-car garage will appeal to automobile connoisseurs, while a fully equipped fitness studio, multiple terraces, and intimate gathering spaces cater to relaxation and entertainment. The property also offers the opportunity to subdivide into three parcels.

“This property is grand scale not only in setting, but in its provenance and architectural intention,” said Natalie Earnhardt and Josh Aldridge, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “The estate was envisioned as a generational retreat, where every detail reflects a legacy of craftsmanship and a deep appreciation for mountain elegance. It’s a rare opportunity to own one of the most significant properties ever offered in North Carolina.”

