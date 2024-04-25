Protest Held Outside Avery Board of Education Headquarters about Staff Cuts, Reassignments and Spending of School System Funds

By Tim Gardner

Protesters that included parents, teachers, and students gathered outside the Avery County Board of Education office in Newland Monday afternoon, April 22, citing a lack of transparency in school system staffing cuts and reassignments, while requesting more answers about them and how school system funds are spent.

The protesters spoke out—some by megaphone– and some also held signs aimed against the public school system leadership—Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman. They questioned why certain positions are being eliminated and other staff members are being reassigned with what they consider no explanations, as well as expressing their concerns about spending decisions they have termed as questionable.

Some of these same protesters have attended Avery Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners meetings about these questions and concerns and the Board of Education has also received various public records requests in recent months relating to the same issues that were expressed at the protest.

One of the protesters, Ellie Lecka, said the reason the demonstration was held when it was is “so before the next (Board of Education) meeting, they (Board members and Dr. Brigman) have time to decide to make better choices for our children (attending schools) and teachers.”

The Board of Education next meets Thursday, April 25, in its headquarters at 775 Cranberry Street in Newland, for a budget work session that begins at 4:00 p.m., followed by a special called meeting, starting at 6:00 p.m., to consider the school system’s 2024-2025 fiscal year Capital Outlay and Current Expense Budgets.

Regarding certain school system staff positions and reassignments and spending decisions, Dr. Brigman released the following detailed statement for what he contends are the reasons for them and how he and the Board of Education are addressing them: “Our academic year is quickly passing, and the Class of 2024 will soon depart for their post high school endeavors. As you are aware, our annual budget development process is underway. All school systems across North Carolina – and the nation – are having similar challenges with school budgets.

“Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (ESSER) funds are depleted; therefore, district leadership teams and Board of Educations are seeking ways to sustain operations while improving services for children. Since 2019, inflation has continued to rise, hourly wages have increased, and the cost of goods and services have drastically increased. These impacts, combined with our loss of student enrollment (based upon which most of our state funding is calculated), continue to strain our budgets. More than 85 percent of our operational budgets go towards salaries and benefits, leaving us with minimal flexibility or options for reductions in our budgets. Ongoing efforts have been made over the past four years to protect our local budget and fund balances in preparation for this moment in time. Our priority is to protect classrooms and schools while ensuring the highest quality of teaching and learning continues throughout the Avery County School System.

“Recognizing upcoming fiscal challenges and hoping to avoid a Reduction in Force, we have been reviewing all positions throughout the district over the past two years and, when possible, absorbing positions as employees retire or leave the system. In addition to absorbing positions, we must make staffing decisions in the best interest of students and to protect our operational budgets. As done for many years, this approach will also require some staff to be reassigned to other schools or departments. Rather than making last-minute announcements, we are notifying all employees at the earliest time possible who could possibly be affected by a change in placement for the upcoming academic year.

“At this time, we are unsure how our budget outcomes will occur and will continue to make plans for reductions as necessary. We will continue to seek other options while protecting resources at the classroom level. Hopefully, with the reassignments and reductions in positions, use of a portion of our available fund balance, and essential funding from our county government, we will successfully sustain our current level of operations as we prepare for the 2024-2025 academic year. Thanks for continued support as we (him and the Avery County Board of Education members) strive to maximize every dollar while maintaining a balanced budget in the Avery County School System.”

The Avery County Board of Education currently consists of Chairman John Green, Vice-Chairman Kathy Aldridge, Pat Edwards, Randy Singleton, and Michell Krege Burnop.

Beginning on July 9 at that month’s regular monthly Board of Education meeting, its members will consist of Edwards, Singleton, Burnop, Linda Webb, and David Wright.

Greene and Aldridge did not run for re-election to the non-partisan Board in the March 5 primary election. Burnop, Webb, and Wright won Board seats then. Burnop was sworn in at the Board’s regular monthly meeting on March 12 to fill the remaining four months of former Board member Ruth Shirley’s term because she received the most votes of any candidate in the primary. Shirley resigned from the Board in 2022. Like Webb and Wright, Burnop will be sworn in during the July Board of Education meeting to fill a regular four-year term.

