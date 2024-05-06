Prominent Avery County Citizen Tim Singleton Seriously Injured in Accident

Tim Singleton with his grandson, Riggins Sluder (left) and granddaughter, Indy Mae Sluder, (right). -Picture courtesy of Amber Singleton Sluder-

By Tim Gardner

Tim Singleton, generally regarded as one of Avery County’s most prominent citizens, was seriously injured in the early evening on Thursday, May 2 when a large mowing machine fell on him that he was attempting to unload from a vehicle trailer at his home on Rodgers Ridge Road in the Pyatte Community of the county.

He was transported by ambulance to Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. That night, after his emergency room doctor diagnosed Singleton’s injuries and determined the immediate need for more complex treatments, he was flown to the Emergency Room at Mission Hospital in Asheville on the MAMA Air Ambulance helicopter.

Singleton suffered 14 broken ribs and the collapse of both of his lungs. As a result, his oxygen level also significantly decreased and he has been in excruciating pain. He was originally listed in critical condition and doctors who have examined Singleton said it’s a miracle from God that he survived the accident. But his condition has improved and Mission physicians currently treating him have upgraded it to stable and are pleased with his progress to the treatments he is receiving. Those physicians and other medical staff caring for Singleton are taking all necessary precautions to try to keep him from developing pneumonia and other related ailments that could complicate his further improvement and ultimate recovery.

Singleton’s family members said that he is alert and has been able to get up from his hospital bed, sit in a chair, and walk.

His physicians have indicated that Singleton will be hospitalized several more days and perhaps even weeks depending on how much he continues to improve, with his expected total recovery time anticipated to be several months if he doesn’t develop any further complications. He is a nurseryman by trade and will likely be unable to work for some of his recovery time period.

Singleton is a life-long resident of Avery County and is considered one of its most popular citizens. He is a 1984 graduate of Avery County High School in Newland, where he was a star athlete in several sports. He was also the school’s 1983 Homecoming King (1983-’84 school year). Singleton is regarded by those who know him best for his friendly and jolly demeanor, his genuine Christianity and often sharing his testimony of such with people, and for helping others in every way he can do so. He is a member of Big Meadows Baptist Church in Pyatte, where he serves on its Board of Deacons and also helps with its various ministries and needs.

Tim Singleton is one of two sons born to the union of Roger and Pat Singleton. He is married to the former Jacki Cantrell of the Minneapolis Community, also in Avery County. They have a daughter, Amber, married to Ethan Sluder, and two grandchildren: granddaughter, Indy Mae, and grandson, Riggins. Singleton also has a brother, Jamie, a sister-in-law, Tracy, a half-sister, Faith Singleton Miller, a half-brother-in-law, Jaden Miller, and a step-mother, Darlene Singleton.

Unfortunately, Singleton does not have any insurance to help offset what will be astronomical amounts in medical bills. Those who would like to donate to help with his expenses can do so in person at United Community Bank in Newland, located at 200 Linville Street, or by calling the bank at (828) 733-9281. Designate the donation for the Tim & Jacki Singleton account.

Donations may also be made by logging online to the below “GoFundMe” link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-with-medical-bills-for-tim-singleton

Additionally, donations as well as cards, notes, and letters of “Get Well” wishes can also be sent by U.S. Mail to:

Tim Singleton

345 Rodgers Ridge Road

Newland, NC 28657

