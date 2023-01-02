Police Chief Said Identity of Man Who Died Searching for his Missing Dog on Beech Mountain Has Not Been Released

By Tim Gardner

Details have been disclosed by the Town of Beech Mountain Police about a man who fell and died recently after he went searching for his missing dog. But the identity of the man has not been released due to the privacy of the family and the standard protocol for such, according to Police Chief Tim Barnett.

At approximately 8:22 p.m. on December 22, the town’s 911-Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male at 156 Chestnut Way. Family members had found the male down an embankment, a short distance from the residence.

Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department personnel and Emergency Medical personnel from Beech Mountain and Watauga County were dispatched to that address.

On arrival, they discovered a white male approximately 50 to 55 years old down an embankment lying on the ground. Barnett said the man was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency medical workers administered aid to the man and Watauga Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported him by ambulance to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville for further treatment.

But the male died at the hospital from injuries he sustained from falling down the embankment.

Barnett confirmed that the dog the man was searching for was found after it had been missing for five days.

No further information about the incident is available currently, Barnett told High Country Press.

