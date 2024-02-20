On Feb, 18th Avery County Sheriff’s Office Responded to Residence with Female Critically Injured and Male Subject Deceased Outside

On Sunday 18 February 2024, Avery County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 58 year old female unconscious and breathing at 128 Peregrine Lane, Newland NC. Avery County Medics responded to the residence and located a female critically injured inside the residence and a male subject deceased outside the residence. Avery County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing. This incident is believed to be isolated and poses no threat to the community. When the investigation is completed, we will provide an update of our findings.

