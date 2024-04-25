No Injuries Occurred in Accident Involving an Avery County Schools Activity Bus on Tuesday

By Tim Gardner

No students or staff were injured in an accident involving an Avery County Schools activity bus on Tuesday, April 23.

The bus was transporting students and staff to Boone when the accident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 105 near “Rock Crusher Hill” in Watauga County. It has been termed a minor accident by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

State Trooper Dallas Wyatt investigated the accident and said a blown tire on a trailer being pulled by a Dodge Ram 1500 truck caused the trailer to strike the bus.

Trooper added that a possible unsafe tires charge against the driver of the truck is pending.

Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said it’s a major relief that no one was injured in the accident and that the school system made all necessary provisions for the students and staff for their continued transportation to their destination in Boone and then back to Avery County.

“On behalf of all in our school system, I’m most thankful that no one aboard the activity bus nor the truck driver got hurt,” he stated. “That is a great blessing. I’m also glad that we got the students and staff other transportation to finish their trip to Boone and back home.”

Dr. Brigman also noted that the activity bus received some damage in the accident, but that he won’t know for several days how much it will cost to repair it.

