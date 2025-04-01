Mountain Estate in Linville Ridge Showcases the Vision of Hollywood and British Set Designers – Must-See Architectural Marvel

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Grandfather Mountain, 628 Rock Ledge Lane in Linville Ridge presents a rare opportunity to own a residence shaped by cinematic visionaries. Offered at $2.1 million, this exceptional home is the result of a remarkable collaboration between two celebrated designers, Dahl Delu and Roger Murray Leach. The masterpiece of design is marketed exclusively by Tammra Granger of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. The listing details may be viewed here.

Positioned on one of the most sought-after homesites in Linville Ridge, the property enjoys an uninterrupted panorama of Grandfather Mountain and overlooks the tranquil lake at Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Understanding the importance of both privacy and approach, the homeowners constructed a private road, traversing three neighboring parcels to create an elegant and seamless entry experience.

With a vision to craft an English cottage estate, the Hansons engaged Dahl Delu, an acclaimed Hollywood production designer renowned for his work on iconic television series including Cheers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Silver Spoons. His expertise in blending classic elegance with inviting warmth transformed their vision into an architectural reality, where every detail contributes to an atmosphere of refined comfort.

To further enhance the home’s storybook aesthetic, the Hansons collaborated with Roger Murray Leach, a distinguished British designer whose celebrated portfolio includes A Fish Called Wanda, Local Hero, Doctor Who, and Blake’s 7. His ability to create immersive environments elevated the residence to a work of art, where craftsmanship and character converge in perfect harmony.

“This one-of-a-kind estate epitomizes the exclusivity and natural beauty of Linville Ridge,” said Tammra Granger. “A rare offering in a prestigious mountain enclave, this an extraordinary retreat that seamlessly integrates inspired design, privacy, and timeless sophistication.”



