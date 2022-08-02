MISSING TEEN: Law Enforcement Authorities Request Help in Finding Missing Avery County Teen

The Avery County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing teen.

16-year old female Milgiam S. Solis ran away from Crossnore School, Inc. on Friday, July 29, 2022, according to Avery Sheriff Mike Henley. Solis also goes by the name Susi Lopez.

Solis is in the custody of the Avery County Department of Social Services.

Anyone who may have seen Solis on or after July 29 or with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Avery County Sheriff’s Department at (828) 733-2071; Avery County Social Services at (828) 733-8230; or High Country Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959.

