Meet the New Executive Director of the Avery Chamber of Commerce!

The Avery County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the selection of Victoria Bowman as the organization’s new executive director, effective immediately. This key leadership change marks a new chapter for the Chamber as it builds upon progress and endeavors to adopt a new strategic approach regarding community partnerships, tourism promotion, member relations, and local business advocacy.Bowman brings more than two decades of experience in strategic planning, brand building, connecting communities, marketing, leadership and event organization. Her previous role was chief experience officer for Structall Building Systems, based in Oldsmar, Florida, where she directed all branding and marketing efforts, developed and implemented customer service protocols that increased client satisfaction and improved retention and built and mentored a high-performing leadership team.Structall Building Systems was started in 1987 by Bowman’s father, giving her a front row seat to what it means to own and operate a small business and the highs and lows that go with it.“My father started with three employees and a small space and has grown the business to six locations and almost 200 team members,” Bowman said. “Over the course of my career with the company, I was able to work in numerous areas of the business – sales, marketing, human resources, training and development, and logistics. Most recently, I worked on managing customer and brand experience and, therefore, really look forward to diving into member relations with the Chamber.”Bowman has lived in Avery County since 2021 and previously served as board chair for the Chamber, a position that has given her valuable insight into the strengths and areas of opportunity for the organization.“I’m committed to helping our community thrive through inclusive, people-centered initiatives that support both economic growth and shared identity,” Bowman said. “I look forward to connecting with community members and business owners in this new role. We live and work in such a unique and special region, and I want to develop the Chamber’s position as a place that supports and lifts local businesses.”Bowman replaces Robin Morgan as executive director at the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. Morgan announced her resignation earlier this summer.“On behalf of the Avery County Chamber Board, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Robin for her years of service with the organization,” Stacey Clark, Avery County Chamber of Commerce board chair, said. “Robin helped advance our membership program, embarked on the development of a new strategic plan for the Chamber, and navigated through the many struggles for local business after Hurricane Helene. We wish her the best in her new endeavors.”Bowman is also the director of spirit programs at Lees-McRae College, overseeing the strategic planning and direction for the cheer, dance, mascot and pep band programs. She also currently sits on the board of Girls on the Run, a program focused on empowering girls by building confidence, kindness and decision-making skills.Bowman has also served as the chair for the Woolly Worm Festival since 2024, directing the event’s quick pivot in the wake of Helene and putting a renewed focus on connecting locals and local schoolchildren to the annual festival.“The Avery County Chamber Board is thrilled to announce Victoria as the organization’s new executive director,” Clark said. “A large portion of the business community is already familiar with her through her roles with the Chamber, the Woolly Worm Festival, Lees-McRae, and more. We know she will come in ready to work, ready to think strategically and ready to lead the Chamber into an exciting future.”Bowman is married and has two sons who attend school in Avery County.Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Avery County is a place of unparalleled beauty and opportunity. Known for its scenic vistas, rich culture, and friendly people, our county offers a lifestyle that balances work and play. The Avery County Chamber of Commerce is organized to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Avery County area so that its citizens and all areas of the business community shall prosper. Written by Landis Taylor